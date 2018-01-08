Here's where you can go to watch the National Championship in Central Ga.

We have compiled a list of locations that will be showing the game or hosting watch parties for the CFP national title game on Monday, January 8.
Bibb County
- Bearfoot Tavern at 468 2nd St.
- Buffalo Wild Wings at 169 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd.
- Overtyme Bar and Grill at 2455 Pio Nono Ave.
- Wagers Grill and Bar at 3914 River Place Dr.
- Wild Wing Cafe at 5080 Riverside Dr. Suite #100
Houston County
- Game-On Sports Café at 4027 Watson Blvd.
- Friends on the Hill at 104 Westcliff Blvd.
- Rigby's at 2001 Karl Dr.
- Buffalo Wild Wings at 2926 Watson Blvd.
