Here's where you can go to watch the National Championship in Central Ga.

We have compiled a list of locations that will be showing the game or hosting watch parties for the CFP national title game on Monday, January 8.

Bibb County

Bearfoot Tavern at 468 2nd St.

Buffalo Wild Wings at 169 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd.

Overtyme Bar and Grill at 2455 Pio Nono Ave.

Wagers Grill and Bar at 3914 River Place Dr.

Wild Wing Cafe at 5080 Riverside Dr. Suite #100

Houston County

Game-On Sports Café at 4027 Watson Blvd.

Friends on the Hill at 104 Westcliff Blvd.

Rigby's at 2001 Karl Dr.

Buffalo Wild Wings at 2926 Watson Blvd.

Did we miss any? Email us at eyewitnessnews@13wmaz.com or comment on this post on Facebook

