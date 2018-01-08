WMAZ
Close

Here's where you can go to watch the National Championship in Central Ga.

WMAZ 12:12 PM. EST January 08, 2018

We have compiled a list of locations that will be showing the game or hosting watch parties for the CFP national title game on Monday, January 8. 

Bibb County

  • Bearfoot Tavern at 468 2nd St.
  • Buffalo Wild Wings at 169 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd.
  • Overtyme Bar and Grill at 2455 Pio Nono Ave.
  • Wagers Grill and Bar at 3914 River Place Dr.
  • Wild Wing Cafe at 5080 Riverside Dr. Suite #100

Houston County

  • Game-On Sports Café at 4027 Watson Blvd.
  • Friends on the Hill at 104 Westcliff Blvd.
  • Rigby's at 2001 Karl Dr.
  • Buffalo Wild Wings at 2926 Watson Blvd.

Did we miss any? Email us at eyewitnessnews@13wmaz.com or comment on this post on Facebook

© 2018 WMAZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories