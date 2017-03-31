Heroes in the Park event to be held Saturday

Centerville Fire Engine

As Houston County nears the end of its spring break, kids have a chance to meet firefighters and police officers.

Saturday, the Centerville Police and Fire departments will host ‘Heroes in the Park.’

The event will let kids see emergency vehicles up close and meet first responders.

Fire Chief Jason Jones said there will be fire trucks, police cars, vehicles from Robins, and hopefully an ambulance.

There also will be games and giveaways.

He said it's a good opportunity for kids to meet firefighters and police officers away from potentially scary emergency situations.

“The main reason is so they know we're there to help at all times and get to know our faces and if they ever do need our help they're not afraid to call us whether it's fire or police. So that's the main thing, we want to get out there. We love being in our community and reaching out to our community and this is just another way to help do that,” Jones said on Friday.

The event happens from 2 to 5 in the afternoon Saturday at Center Park in Centerville.

