He's a Perry dentist and playwright, and his dentist office looks just like a theater

Michael Kinsley, DMD, Dentistry at Houston Lake is the exact replica of a theater.

The practicing doctor, Dr. Michael Kinsley says his passion for theater dates back to when he was four years old.

"Whenever we would go to the grocery store, I would entertain the staff at the grocery store by singing Beatles songs to them," Kinsley said wth a chuckle.

He added that he's always loved old movies. He would rather watch an old black and white movie than the modern films, admiring their classic style.

When he left dental school in 1987, he got into community theater and did some acting, but after a few years, life got in the way of that.

But that didn't stop Kinsley from letting his passions show at his practice. Kinsley says as far as the dentist office goes, the theme is: "Everyone Can Be A Star."

"The way the office works is that almost in every room or in every part of the office, you'll see some of our local stars [or people that we've done cosmetic dentistry on] and classic Hollywood stars," Kinsley explained about the office theme.

Kinsley says there are very few things that he's done in his life that have received as high approval as the theme of the dentist office.

Aside from his passion showing through the office, Kinsley writes two to three plays a year that are normally about an hour and a half long.

He says in 2006, his wife, a former actress who missed being in theater, founded a Christian drama group called "Center Stage for Christ."

After struggling to find the best content for the group to perform, Kinsley began writing the plays.

A few years ago, Kinsley wrote a play called The Cowardly Brian that was originally written for community theater, but was held to be used elsewhere due to its edginess.

That's when a few of his friends from Warner Robins Little Theatre picked up the script to present to the reading committee.

The committee liked the play and selected it for this year's season, asking Kinsley to direct the play.

The Cowardly Brian is the first of Dr. Kinsley's plays to be shown at the Warner Robins Little Theatre and will be performed on February 23, 24, 25 and 28 and March 1, 2 and 3. Reservations to see the play can be made by calling 478-929-4579 and more information can be found here.

Mr. and Mrs. Kinsley use community theater to raise money for the community and donate to charities like Stop Hunger Now and Family Promise.

