High Falls hikers learn about love in the wild

On Sunday, hikers at High Falls State Park in Jackson found out all of the wacky ways that wildlife in Central Georgia show their love.

Park Ranger Alyson Snipes lead couples on the two-mile hike.

During the hike, Snipes talked about the different ways animals in the park show affection to each other.

She says some animals sing or dance to get a potential mate's attention, but even animals know the quickest way to win a mate's heart is through their stomach.

"Cardinals show their love to each other and the female and the male will swaps seeds, so the male will go find seeds and give it to the female and feed her because we all love food," Snipes said. "Male bull frogs, they will call for their mate, but their mate won't come into their habitat unless they have food."

For a full list of more events going on this month at High Falls State Park, click here.













