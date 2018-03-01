Police: High school students charged after releasing sex tape recorded on campus

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Two students have been charged with public indecency after they allegedly engaged in sexual activity on the school's campus.

On Monday, February 26, Gwinnett County Schools Police were contacted by the assistant principal from Archer High School, located on the 2200 block of New Hope Road, in reference to two students who allegedly had sex on school campus and recorded it.

The students allegedly skipped class and went somewhere on campus to have sex. Another was allegedly recording the two and then posted the video.

Two students admitted to engaging in the activity and have been charged with public indecency.

A magistrate judge signed arrest warrants for their charges and Gwinnett Co. Schools Police have advised the parents turn both students in to the Gwinnett County Jail.

This statement was released by the school:

"Parents/Guardians,

A threat to Archer High School has been posted on social media, and was brought to our attention this morning. School police and administrators began investigating this immediately, and at this point have found no evidence to suggest the threat is credible. In fact, the same identical posting was made for three other schools in the district, with the names of the different schools changed. Nevertheless, we will continue working on this issue to resolution and to track down the source of the posting. As an extra precaution, we will have additional police on campus today and tomorrow. Unfortunately, these types of postings are currently impacting schools across Gwinnett, the state, and nation. However, we will continue to thoroughly investigate anything that comes up to help preserve the safety of our students and staff.

Let me also take this opportunity to share information about a different discipline issue this week. We were alerted to a video on Tuesday that shows two students involved in inappropriate sexual activity at school. We have identified the students involved and they are facing disciplinary action as well as criminal charges. Additionally, there will be consequences for the student who filmed and posted the video. This incident occurred in a vestibule near a freight elevator that is not used by students or staff. In reviewing this case, we have determined that this area of campus will be locked in the future to ensure that this type of behavior does not occur again.

Typically, we handle discipline matters with the students involved and their parents. However, given the video that has been shared on social media, I felt the need to reach out to you to reassure you that we are aware of this incident and have dealt with these students appropriately."

© 2018 WXIA-TV