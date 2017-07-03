High speed chase ends with wreck in north Macon

Police lights.

A Bonaire man is in custody after leading Georgia State Patrol officers on a high speed chase up I-475.

According to SFC John Bloodworth, officers tried to stop a motorcycle going northbound on I-475 for a tag violation around 10 a.m. Monday.

The driver refused to pull over, and instead sped up.

Bloodworth says a chase began that went up I-475, exited onto Eisenhower Parkway, returned to the interstate, and then ended on Zebulon Road.

The driver turned at the intersection of Zebulon and Peake, and rear-ended a Dodge Journey.

The driver of the Journey was uninjured. The motorcyclist was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health for minor injuries.

Bloodworth says the 20-year-old motorcyclist did not have a license for the motorcycle, his tag was expired, and that he will be charged for leading them on a chase.

The motorcyclist’s name was not available at this time.

