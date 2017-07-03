Higher temperatures bring higher energy bills

Sun (Photo: AP)

Step inside from the heat of summer, turn down the thermostat, and energy bills rise.

Jennie Lacey from Flint Energies says summer is a time that takes a toll on cooling systems.

"Your air conditioner is working harder, I think that's a great way of putting it."

In this case, hard work is hard on the wallet. Christopher Afful says he's been hit hard so far this summer.

"My bill has been upwards of $700 in the summer," Afful says.

Even opening his bill has him hesitant.

"I actually wait a couple of days to open it, because I know it's going to be bad," Afful confesses.

Lacey says energy bills spike in the months between June all the way until September. Lacey suggests a few tips in order to save some money this season.

"You set your air conditioner at 78 degrees, and you also close the blinds on windows especially on windows that face the sun, or just close your blinds, then make use of your ceiling fans. Just cut them off when you leave the room because they're not gonna cool an empty room."

Another energy saving tip happens in the laundry room. Using larger appliances early in the morning and late at night, Lacey says is how you can lessen energy costs.

"You don't want to do it between those peak hours at 3 and 7," Lacey says.

It's not all large appliances that can help cut costs, small changes like unplugging charges and coffee pots can add up, too.

To find out how energy efficient your home is, both Flint Energies and Georgia Power offer in-home energy audits.

