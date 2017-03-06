WMAZ
Downed power pole on Highway 247 in Macon

Ashley Trawick, WMAZ 6:35 AM. EST March 06, 2017

Traffic is being re-routed on Highway 247 northbound from Broadway to Rocky Creek Road in Macon because of a downed power line.

Ken Fortuna with the E-M-A Volunteer Group says it will be cleared by noon.

