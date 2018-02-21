Highway safety board begins pedestrian safety campaign in Macon

The Macon-Bibb Pedestrian Safety Review Board gave out flashing arm bands Wednesday, on the corner of Pio Nono and Montpelier Avenue.

The event was a part of the board’s ‘On the Move’ campaign, and was funded through a grant given by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

This is the first community outreach event the board has planned. They are hoping to give out armbands at least once a month until September.

To receive an armband, pedestrians must first sign, then speak with a board member about safety.

Using sidewalks and crosswalks, looking for vehicles turning out of driveways, and wearing bright clothing were just a few of the tips mentioned.

Pedestrians also received educational cards with these tips listed.

Violet Poe, member of the Macon-Bibb Pedestrian Safety Review Board, said, “We’re just happy to be out here in the community, being able to walk up and talk with pedestrians and educate them about pedestrian safety,” Poe said.

The board plans on giving out more bands along state highways GA-22, GA-87, and GA-11.

The bands are powered through replaceable lithium batteries.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV