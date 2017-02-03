Hillcrest Elementary celebrates Falcons Friday

Hillcrest Elementary in Dublin celebrates Falcon Friday

Governor Nathan Deal has declared February 3 as Falcons Friday. Adults aren't the only ones sporting the red and black. Students in Dublin are, too. Yvonne Thomas took a trip to Hillcrest Elementary to see how their students are rising up to help others.

It's Dress-Up Day for students at Hillcrest Elementary. “We wear uniforms every day,” said Carol Thomas, LEAP Rotation teacher. “And so, the kids love to come away from those uniforms for one time.”

For Falcons Friday, hundreds of students are supporting their favorite team. “We are wearing our team jerseys and I'm supporting the Falcons,” said ShelbyAnn Thrasher, 4th grader. “The Falcons are awesome,”said student Paris Pickerd.

For these young Falcons fans, it's about more than football, it's about rising up and giving back. “We're paying $1 to wear our team jerseys,” said Phallen Fields, fourth grader at Hillcrest Elementary.

They’re donating the money to help storm victims in South Georgia. “Part of our character building here at the school is about having empathy,” said Thomas. “Our principals came up with the idea.”

“Some people might not have a home and they might not have money,” said fourth grader Peyton Culver.

These students say they're learning that empathy comes from listening with your heart. “You're actually doing something because you care about them,” said third grader, Ivyana Kennedy. “You want to be warm and you want them to have a home to sleep in, and the tornado destroyed all of that.”

“It's a valuable tool and a valuable character trait that will go with them forever,” said Thomas.

Dublin City schools said the students raised more than $200 for storm victims.

