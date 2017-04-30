Hindus gather to receive blessings from the Divine Mother

Hindus from all around the southeast gathered at Forysth's SRIM Center to get individual blessings from the living incarnation of the Divine Mother.

Nicole Butler went to talk with people about how this experience has changed their lives.

People packed into the SRIM Center Saturday to get individual blessings from Amma Karunamayi.





Amma was prophesied from birth to be the incarnation of the Hindu Divine Mother.

According to a volunteer at the center, Amma was sent here to alleviate suffering from humanity.

Through these blessings, Amma says she can tell the struggles in your life and offer prayers.

"I feel like she is like a beam of light to give us a little bit of clarity," said Lila Cleveland, a follower of Amma.

Cleveland says when she first met Amma she was skeptical, but opening her heart to the blessing changed her life forever.

"She touched me on the head and immediately I burst into tears and I knew she could see right through me," Cleveland said.

Feeling relief from the pain and struggles she had in her life, she says she had been healed. A feeling many others here have experienced including volunteer Michael Stasko.

"It was an extremely powerful and moving event for me that changed my life and I felt in my heart deeply connected to Amma when I stood in front of her and I wanted to spend as much time in her presence as possible," Stasko said.

Six years ago, he made the decision to quit his engineering job to travel around the world assisting Amma in her mission to help the world.

For anyone who may be skeptical, they ask that you come and experience this unique and sacred experience for yourself.

"Our hearts know it's true and if you're feeling an opening in love you know that's real there's no faking that," Cleveland said.

She says that Amma is very welcoming to all religions. Amma has no desire to change anyone's faith, but does want to inspire people to have more devotion and interest toward God on whatever path you have chosen.

