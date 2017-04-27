Hiring: Central Ga. job openings

Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.
Job Title: CNC Machine Operator
Location: Macon
Pay: to be discussed
Education: High School Diploma/GED
Job ID: 1238750804
The position requires a high school diploma/GED, CNC Machining: Minimum of 2-5 years of experience; CNC Milling: Minimum of 5 years of experience; CNC Programming/Set up/Mastercam: Minimum of 5 years of experience.
Job Title: Food Service Supervisor
Location: Milledgeville
Pay: to be discussed
Education: High School Diploma/GED
Job ID: 1227591768
The position requires a high school diploma/GED. Food service experience is a plus but is not required. The position requires a criminal background check and drug test prior to hire.
Job Title: Grill Cook
Location: Dublin
Pay: to be discussed
Education: High School Diploma/GED
Job Title: Account Manager - Commercial
Location: Macon
Pay: to be discussed
Education: Bachelor Degree preferred
Job ID: 1237412704
Applicants are preferred to have a Bachelor's degree. The position requires at least 3 years of experience in commercial sales.
Job Title: Front Desk Associate, Hotel, Night Shift
Location: Milledgeville
Pay: to be discussed
Education: High School Diploma/GED
Job ID: 1238137994
The position requires a high school diploma/GED, a vlaid driver’s license, and at least one year of experience.
Job Title: Bartender
Location: Dublin
Pay: to be discussed
Education: High School Diploma/GED
Job ID: 1235338638
The position requires a high school diploma/GED, at least 21 years of age or older, and six months of experience. Position is 26 hours a week.
Job Title: Retail Sales Teammate
Location: Warner Robins
Pay: to be discussed
Education: High School Diploma/GED
Job ID: 1236300618
The position requires at least a high school diploma/GED, and a valid driver’s license. Knowledge of automotive tires/repairs helpful.
Job Title: Interiors Lead Mechanic
Location: Macon
Pay: to be discussed
Education: High School Diploma/GED
Job ID: 1238229964
The position requires a high school diploma/GED, at least 2 years of experience performing as an accomplished aircraft interior mechanic with some structural experience, A&P or Repairman Certificate with Interior Limitation, and own tools as required by company tool list.
Job Title: Hotel Laundry Attendant
Location: Milledgeville
Pay: to be discussed
Education: High School Diploma/GED
Job ID: 1238043664
The position requires a high school diploma/GED, a valid driver’s license, and at least one year of experience.
Job Title: Food Server
Location: Dublin
Pay: to be discussed
Education: High School Diploma/GED
Job ID: 1238050464
The position requires a high school diploma/GED, and six months of experience to work 26 hours a week.
Job Title: Part Time Merchandiser
Location: Warner Robins
Pay: to be discussed
Education: no requirements
Job ID: 1234640218
The position requires merchandising experience, reliable transportation, the ability to lift up to 40 pounds, and access to internet.
