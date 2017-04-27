Hiring: Central Ga. job openings

U.S. companies advertised more available jobs in December and more Americans quit, trends that could lift wages in the coming months. (Photo: Spencer Platt, Getty Images)

Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.

Job Title: CNC Machine Operator

Location: Macon

Pay: to be discussed

Education: High School Diploma/GED

Job ID: 1238750804

The position requires a high school diploma/GED, CNC Machining: Minimum of 2-5 years of experience; CNC Milling: Minimum of 5 years of experience; CNC Programming/Set up/Mastercam: Minimum of 5 years of experience.

Job Title: Food Service Supervisor

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: to be discussed

Education: High School Diploma/GED

Job ID: 1227591768

The position requires a high school diploma/GED. Food service experience is a plus but is not required. The position requires a criminal background check and drug test prior to hire.

Job Title: Grill Cook

Location: Dublin

Pay: to be discussed

Education: High School Diploma/GED

Job Title: Account Manager - Commercial

Location: Macon

Pay: to be discussed

Education: Bachelor Degree preferred

Job ID: 1237412704

Applicants are preferred to have a Bachelor's degree. The position requires at least 3 years of experience in commercial sales.

Job Title: Front Desk Associate, Hotel, Night Shift

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: to be discussed

Education: High School Diploma/GED

Job ID: 1238137994

The position requires a high school diploma/GED, a vlaid driver’s license, and at least one year of experience.

Job Title: Bartender

Location: Dublin

Pay: to be discussed

Education: High School Diploma/GED

Job ID: 1235338638

The position requires a high school diploma/GED, at least 21 years of age or older, and six months of experience. Position is 26 hours a week.

Job Title: Retail Sales Teammate

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: to be discussed

Education: High School Diploma/GED

Job ID: 1236300618

The position requires at least a high school diploma/GED, and a valid driver’s license. Knowledge of automotive tires/repairs helpful.

Job Title: Interiors Lead Mechanic

Location: Macon

Pay: to be discussed

Education: High School Diploma/GED

Job ID: 1238229964

The position requires a high school diploma/GED, at least 2 years of experience performing as an accomplished aircraft interior mechanic with some structural experience, A&P or Repairman Certificate with Interior Limitation, and own tools as required by company tool list.

Job Title: Hotel Laundry Attendant

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: to be discussed

Education: High School Diploma/GED

Job ID: 1238043664

The position requires a high school diploma/GED, a valid driver’s license, and at least one year of experience.

Job Title: Food Server

Location: Dublin

Pay: to be discussed

Education: High School Diploma/GED

Job ID: 1238050464

The position requires a high school diploma/GED, and six months of experience to work 26 hours a week.

Job Title: Part Time Merchandiser

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: to be discussed

Education: no requirements

Job ID: 1234640218

The position requires merchandising experience, reliable transportation, the ability to lift up to 40 pounds, and access to internet.

