Historic downtown Macon theater gets new name

Naming rights of downtown Macon's Capitol Theatre now belongs to Hargray Communications. It has been Cox for well over a decade.

Over the years, many started referring to the Cox Capitol Theater in downtown Macon as simply "The Cox."

After more than a decade, the naming rights of the historic theater on Second Street now belongs to Eatonton-based Hargray Communications.

The announcement was made Friday by Macon's Moonhanger Group, which operates the theater and several restaurants in the area.

