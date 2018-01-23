Historic Macon needs your new business ideas for an old building

Photo courtesy of The Historic Macon Foundation

The Historic Macon Foundation is looking for help trying to figure out a purpose for a building that was well-loved in Macon.

The building used to be home to the Korner Kupboard, but it hasn’t seen business in 30 years.

Mike Ryan -- who has lived in Macon for over 70 years -- said he can still remember how the store looked when he rode his bike by it.

“I can't remember it looking any different than what it looks like now, other than the paint would have been fresher in the 50s and there would have been people going in and out of the door to get their loaf of bread,” said Ryan.

Historic Macon has stabilized the structure and will select one of the business proposals to purchase and develop the building, which is located on the corner of Calhoun and Hazel Street near the Beall’s Hill neighborhood and Tattnall Square Park.

Ethiel Garlington, executive director of Historic Macon, says that they have been talking to the community to find out what they want to see in the space.

“You know the first thing people say is this should be a grocery store again. This be a really tough spot to make into a grocery store,” said Garlington.

He said they’ve also had requests for a gym, a bakery, a coffee shop, a pub, and a neighborhood bar or café.

They are still accepting applications from people interested in the building and they are due January 31.

The link to the application can be found here.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV