Historic Macon receives $500K for Fading Five preservation

Historic Macon has received some help in their quest to preserve the Fading Five -- the list of properties they feel are in danger of being lost forever.

Two donors recently combined to give half a million dollars to establish a revolving fund that will help save endangered structures.

A private donor from the Community Foundation of Central Georgia gave $250,000. That was matched by the 1772 Foundation out of Rhode Island.

This money will allow Historic Macon to purchase structures in danger of demolition, like the T.J. Ware House on Oglethorpe Street.

They'll invest in the properties and eventually sell them, putting the returns back into the fund.

Executive Director Ethiel Garlington says Historic Macon's work in Macon's Beall's Hill neighborhood is helping more than just the people moving into renovated homes.

"It's actually benefiting everyone in the neighborhood," said Garlington. "Everyone's property values are rising. And luckily it's at a steady rate. And so, people are able to build equity in their homes thanks to our work in the neighborhood. And so, again, preservation is more than just bricks and mortar, it's more than just saving places. It's about sharing these stories and it's about contributing to the economy."

Tuesday night, Historic Macon will kick off National Preservation Month with their Annual Meeting and Preservation Awards. That's at 5 p.m, at Theater Macon on Cherry Street.

Also, Historic Macon will soon start accepting nominations for their next list of "Fading Five" properties. Be on the look out for that on their Facebook page and on the Historic Macon website.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV