Historic Macon unveils industrial district tour

Macon has so much history and on Saturday, visitors and residents alike were able to learn a little more about it.

Saturday morning marked the unveiling of Macon's industrial district tour.

People were lining up to get on the free trolley rides to explore the industrial district.

The trolley rides were a one-time only event, but a downtown challenge grant will allow Historic Macon to publish a tour brochure that drivers and cyclists can pick up at the Sidney Lanier Cottage on High Street.

Emily Hopkins, the special event coordinator with Historic Macon, says it's important to work on these kinds of tours.

“This is really where we connect with the public. That's the reason we preserve these buildings, because we love our history here and we think it's important. It’s really important to make sure people are aware of what happened here,” said Hopkins.

She says even though you won't be able to go by trolley anymore, riding your bike or driving around in your car are also great ways to enjoy the tour.

