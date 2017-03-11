History comes alive at Andersonville National Historic Site

Visitors at the Andersonville National Historic Site were treated to several reenactments and demonstrations Saturday as part of its Living History Weekend.

The programs help visitors get a better understanding of life at Camp Sumter -- one of the Civil War’s most infamous prisoner-of-war camps – in the final days of war.

Historians portrayed Confederate guards, Union prisoners and civilians.

Some of Saturday’s reenactments included guard drills and artillery demonstrations.

They will continue on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and admission is free.

For more information on the event and a schedule, click here.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV