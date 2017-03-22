History lesson comes alive for ACE students

MACON, GA.-- - Some students in Central Georgia dove into history as they brought the Colonial era to life.

When you walk into the Woodruff House, the scene for the Colonial party is already set with some period music. It is all a part of an immersion project students at ACE have been working on. This is not your typical history lesson.

"Some of the activities we did, we did some militia training and how they would train and hold their muskets. We did weaving. We learned how to sit like an 18th Century person and how to properly greet people and bow,” recalls third-grader Gavin Smith.

Wednesday night was their chance to show off all that they have learned at their colonial reception. Students say they liked this method of learning better.

"It's hands-on activities instead of just reading from a textbook that helps you understand a little bit more than if you were just reading,” says student Alex Jordan.

They were encouraged to dress in colonial costumes and use vocabulary from the period. Even many of the parents and teachers pitched in to make the history lesson come alive for them.

"I liked learning all the different battles that happened and how the colonists beat the British a few times,” says Sara Rhett Farmer.

By living out the history lesson, it is clear to some of the students the major differences between now and then.

"Back then they didn't have phones, iPads. We have cars now and we wear different clothes, and the schooling, we have actual desks. We have way more subjects,” explains student Emory Holness.

It is a teaching style many students say has helped them truly understand what it was like to be a patriot. This is the school's second year of doing this immersion projects and it has been a hit with teachers and students so far.

