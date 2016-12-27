Holiday hangover: Donations dip down for non-profits

The Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia says donations dip down after the holidays.

Thanksgiving kicks off the season of giving, but what do non-profit organizations do when December is done and donations die down?

Our Madison Cavalchire went to the Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia to find out why it's important to help after the holidays.

"So these are just bags of clothes," said development director Rob Schneck. "Uh, a little teapot, it looks like."

Shirts, shoes, socks, forks, and spoons: all things the Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia receives in bulk -- but almost always -- around the holidays.

"That's the time when people are sort of trained to give," said Schneck. "For the first probably six months of the year, people just aren't thinking about giving."

Schneck says the 37 men, 21 women, and the children that live at the mission still need help after the holidays.

"Things do slow down, but it's another day at the Rescue Mission, and there's somebody else who's in need," said Schneck said.

That's why Katherine Krattli says she gives generously when she can, even if it's just one or two items at a time.

"We clean up a lot, and whatever we have that we don't need, we always bring to the rescue mission," said Krattli.

Schneck says, though seemingly small, these little donations make a big difference.

"It's going to help somebody out, because I've been there before with little to nothing, so any way we can help we always help," said Krattli.

After the holidays, mission resident Douglas Maddox says they're mostly in need of toiletry items.

"Mainly we need stuff like toilet paper. We need razors, shaving cream, washcloths, and towels," said Maddox.

Schneck says food donations help the mission serve around 100 hot meals a day.

"We've all got things in our home, whether it be food or tangible items, and somebody else can use them," said Schneck.

Schneck says -- right now -- the mission is in need of tissues, baby wipes, pillows, towels, washcloths, toilet paper, deodorant, shaving cream, cold medicine, and cleaning wipes.