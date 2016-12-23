Holiday Travel: What you need to know

traffic

Millions of Americans plan to hit the roads and take to the sky in what is projected to be a record-setting holiday travel year. Plan ahead and expect roadway traffic and long airport lines as lower gas prices, rising wages and increased consumer optimism spur an uptick in travel.

Here's what you need to know for Christmas travel.



Projected Travelers



AAA predicts more than 103 million people will be traveling from Friday through Monday. That’s a slight increase from last year of about 1.5 percent and the highest level on record. AAA says most people will drive to their destination, but air travel is up about 2.5 percent from last year too. That equates to about 6 million fliers.

Gas Prices



When you stop fill up, Georgia’s average gas price according to AAA is $2.18 per gallon. That is an increase from last year, when it was hovering around $1.93 a gallon. If you're headed out of state, the national gas price average is about $2.27 for a gallon of regular unleaded.

Road Work

To ease some of the traffic stress, The Georgia Department of Transportation is suspending construction related lane closures on interstates, heavily traveled state routes and roads near major shopping areas. That started at 5 a.m. Friday morning and will last until 10 p.m. December 26. The construction suspension will resume New Year's weekend from 5 a.m. Saturday, December 31 to 5 a.m. Monday, January 2.

Weather

Friday: Sunny and 60’s with clouds increasing Friday night

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds, very warm. Highs in the low 70’s. Mid-40’s Saturday night.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds, very warm. Highs in the low 70’s. Low 50’s Christmas morning.