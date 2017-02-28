Homeless in Houston County schools

Share This Story

At least 317 Houston County public school students aren't sleeping in a bed of their own tonight. That's how many people the school system currently identifies as homeless, but as Madison Cavalchire found out, you might not be able to tell which kids in a classroom can't go home after school.

"I'm so glad to be home," Michelle Jones said.

But just months ago, Michelle Jones didn't have a place of her own. She and her two teenagers became homeless after fleeing a domestic situation.

"You're either pushing the buggy, dirty, and on drugs, those are the characteristics of what homeless looks like, but homeless looks like me," Jones said.

It wasn't living in a car or on the street, it was living with 14 other people in someone's four-bedroom home.

"Most people don't realize we have that many, because when they think homeless, they think living under a bridge," Jones said.

Houston County School's Homeless Liaison, Barbara Jahnke, says only three percent of the system's homeless population is actually unsheltered. The rest live in packed houses, hotels, or shelters.

Jahnke says the majority of families in the school system say they became homeless when they were evicted from their houses. Others lost their job or went through a divorce. Whatever the reason, Jahnke says the county's goal is to keep these kids in the classroom by finding them a safe place after school.

That's where people like Nicole Rosser come in.

"We've had kids in our program that were in ROTC, cheerleaders, the football team, and the basketball team," Rosser said.

Rosser is the Director of Family Promise, a program that houses students and their parents, in Warner Robins.

Houston County Schools help place families in shelters like this one, but Rosser says there are fewer than 100 shelter beds in Houston County.

Jones and her family took up three of those beds at Family Promise. Through the program, Jones says her kids were able to stay in school.

"Things happen," Jones said. "You readjust, you adapt, and you move forward."

Now she's on her own and working two jobs, and her kids are sleeping in their own beds, inside their new home, at night.

"I want my kids to know, hey you can get knocked down, but you don't have to stay down," Jones said.

Jones says she recently started her own cleaning business called "Where's My Mop?" Her kids are doing well in school, and she's hoping to get them involved in more extra-curricular activities this year.

If you have kids in the Houston County School System and need help, you can contact the Homeless Liaison, Barbara Jahnke, at (478) 988-6200, extension 49451, or you can visit her at the Houston County Board of Education Central Registration Office, located at 303 S. Davis Drive in Warner Robins.

You can also contact Director of Family Promise, Nicole Rosser, at (478) 328-8181.

---------------------------------------

Other resources for homeless youth in Georgia:

Macon Homeless Shelters : http://www.shelterlistings.org/city/macon-ga.html

Warner Robins Homeless Shelters: http://www.shelterlistings.org/city/warner_robins-ga.html

Daybreak Center (Macon): https://us.depaulcharity.org/depaul-home/our-work/programs/daybreak-center-macon-ga

Federal Programs for Runaway and Homeless Youth: http://youth.gov/youth-topics/runaway-and-homeless-youth/federal-programs

Transitional Living Program for Homeless Youth: https://www.benefits.gov/benefits/benefit-details/619

National Clearinghouse on Families and Youth: http://www.1800runaway.org/

Government Homeless Assistance grants: https://www.hhs.gov/programs/social-services/homelessness/grants/index.html

Georgia Education for Homeless Children Resources: https://www.gadoe.org/School-Improvement/Federal-Programs/Pages/Education-for-Homeless-Children-Resources.aspx