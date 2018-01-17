Homeless man charged in fire that injured 3 Macon-Bibb firefighters

Bibb Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested George Green Little after fire investigators charged him with arson in a fire last Friday that injured three Macon-Bibb firefighters.

The fire started around midnight at a home near Elm Street Lane and Calhoun Street Lane.

While fighting the blaze, three firefighters were sent to the hospital after the roof collapsed and debris fell on top of them.

According to Macon-Bibb fire investigator Ben Gleaton, the home was vacant and Little was homeless and squatting inside.

Gleaton said they knew exactly who it was since there was a fire in the same house on October 26. At the time of that fire, Little was there.

Gleaton says after they questioned him about Friday’s fire, he admitted to starting it to keep warm.

Little said it got away from him and he left the house.

Gleaton says all three firefighters are back at work. He says that one is on desk duty for a few weeks until his leg is better.

Little remains in the Bibb County jail on a $8,450 bond.

