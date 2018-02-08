Homeless veterans' shelter gets first guest

The Veterans Crisis Center on Hawkinsville Road just got a visitor.

Todd Loggins said that he was sleeping in the Wells Fargo parking lot on Mulberry Street. He had his belongings stolen. He only had the clothes on his back and a sleeping bag when Billy Faulks approached him.

Faulks explained that he had started a shelter for homeless veterans and invited Loggins to sleep at the shelter that night. It was the first night Loggins had slept in a bed for three years. He said it was uncomfortable. He was tossing and turning all night. He said he will have to get used to it.

Faulks has six bedrooms available for homeless veterans that need a place to stay. They are still waiting to get enough money to pay for heat and install showers. “We’re not really ready to open yet until we get the shower facilities and stuff in, but we aren’t going to turn anybody away. Anything is better than being out in the elements,” said Faulks.

Loggins says he doesn’t plan to stay at the shelter long. He is hoping to get his license and get a job as a truck driver, but he really appreciates Faulks' generosity.

Faulks has been throwing events to raise awareness and ask for donations. He said volunteers are planning a DJ Battle Party at 2 p.m. on February 17th at the shelter. He said that all the money they raise will go towards getting heat and showers for the center.

If you’d like to help Faulks, he has a GoFundMe page.

