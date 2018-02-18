Homeowners upset with loud noises coming from Bibb animal shelter

Several west Bibb homeowners are upset about loud noises coming from the county's animal shelter, so they are asking the county to make changes to help block the animal noises.

Michael Jones says he moved to West Macon for the peace and quiet, but three years ago, he says that all changed.

“You’ll hear 25 or 35 animals barking as loud as they can bark,” said Jones.

Jones says ever since the county built the animal shelter across the street from him, all he and his family hears are dogs barking.

“You go to bed at night and you have to have white noise. You can’t go to sleep without the white noise, but even then, you can still hear it,” said Jones.

It is a situation Jones’ sister, Michele Burgess, says she knows all too well.

“The lack of sleep about drove me crazy,” said Burgess.

She lives down the street and says she hears the noise constantly.

“It’s all day. It’s for hours at a time,” said Burgess.

The two spoke to commissioners about the problem.

They say that prompted the county to go in and move some dogs.

The two say that made the noise go away a little, but both Burgess and Jones say the county needs to find a more permanent solution.

“The barking comes right down here on the homes. That’s wrong,” said Bibb Commissioner Joe Allen.

Allen says he wants the county to build a soundproof wall along the outside of the shelter.

“Let’s fix this problem and find the money. I know we're broke. We can find the money. We find money for everything else, we can find the money to fix this,” said Allen.

He says he plans to talk to other commissioners about where they can get funding for the wall, so he can make sure the project gets done.

But both Jones and Burgess say this is not the first time they have heard plans to help with this issue.

“We’ve heard that for three years, so what is the plan,” asked Jones.

The two say they won't have peace of mind until they have peace and quiet.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV