Honking horns to promote literacy

The parking lot of the Mercer Bears’ baseball field was flooded with trucks Saturday.

It was for the 7th annual Touch a Truck event hosted by the Junior League of Macon.

Fire trucks, police cars, campers, dump trucks and more rolled in for kids to play on and take pictures with.

Tiffany Coleman with the Junior League of Macon says it's so much fun to see the kids enjoy the trucks.

"This fundraiser is helping the Junior League of Macon to raise money for our literacy program. We exist to promote literacy within the Macon area. It's just a family-friendly event."

