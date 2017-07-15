Hops and canoes team up for Boats and Brews

The sun was out and it sure was hot enough Saturday to enjoy the afternoon out on the river, and it's never a bad day for a cold brew.

That's how some Central Georgians spent their Saturday with Boats and Brews.

Macon Beer Company and Ocmulgee Outdoor Expeditions teamed up to create the relaxing afternoon event.

The adventure started at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Macon Beer Company. Guests parked their cars there, then loaded the OOE shuttle to head to the Ocmulgee River to float, kayak, or canoe down the river until about 2:00 p.m. Then they went back to MBC for a sack lunch and beer tasting to round out the afternoon.

Owner of Ocmulgee Outdoor Expeditions, Kathleen O'Neal, says this event is a great way to support local businesses.

"We always find that they do very well, that people are very excited to float the river and then go enjoy a nice afternoon at a local brewery, enjoying really good beer and a really good sandwich from a local shop after floating the river with a local company," O'Neal said.

The last Boats and Brews event of the season will be August 19. To book your spot, click here.

