House fire on Forsyth Street

Forsyth Road house fire

Bibb County investigators are working to figure out what started a house fire.

It happened Monday morning on 1400 Forsyth street.

Chief Johnson with the Macon Bibb Fire Department says the flames were confined to the attic. He says there's significant damage but the house is salvageable and that there is no other damage to the house.

Johnson says the man living in the home woke up to the smoke detectors going off, called 9-1-1 and fire crews got there in enough time to put the fire under control

No one was injured.