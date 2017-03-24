House GOP abruptly pulls troubled health care bill

Associated Press, USA Today

Republican leaders have abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., withdrew the legislation after Trump called him and asked him to halt debate without a vote, according to Ryan spokeswoman AshLee Strong. Just a day earlier, Trump had demanded a House vote and said if the measure lost, he would move on to other issues.

The lack of a Obamacare repeal underscores just how divided the Republican Party is, with factions of hardline conservatives and moderates rebelling against their own leadership.

Repealing and replacing Obamacare was a major campaign promise made by Trump and scores of GOP House members and candidates in last year’s election. But they were never able to agree on the best way to achieve their goal.

Trump threw his weight behind the GOP replacement bill, cajoling and strong-arming House members to vote for the bill. Ryan also made it his top legislative priority, exhorting members to take action on what he called their best chance to replace Obamacare’s government mandates with a patient-driven system.

It was not clear Friday whether Republican leaders would try again to pass a bill or would move on to tax reform and other issues.

Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Friday that, if the bill failed, Democrats would be willing to work with Republicans to improve the existing Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare.

