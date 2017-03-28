House passes medical marijuana bill

Rep. Allen Peake (R-Macon, yellow tie), sponsor of a medical cannabis bill, celebrates its passage with advocates following House passage Tuesday

ATLANTA - Doug Richards, WXIA-TV, Atlanta

A bill to expand treatments eligible for medical marijuana overwhelmingly passed the Georgia House of Representatives Tuesday. The bill needs Senate approval between now and Thursday in order to go to the Governor for his signature.

The House bill allows the use of cannabis oil, derived from marijuana, to treat a list of conditions. They include

Cancer

ALS, at its end stage

Seizure disorders

Multiple Sclerosis, at its end stage

Crohn's disease

Sickle Cell, at its end stage

Autism for patients 18 or under

Tourette's syndrome

Epidermolysis bullosa, a skin condition

Alzheimer's, at its end stage

AIDS, at its end stage

Peripheral neuropathy, at its end stage

The bill allows cannabis oil to retain its 5% strength of THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. The state Senate previously passed a bill to reduce that amount, but withdrew that requirement during negotiations with House members.

