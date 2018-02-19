Houston Co. couple creating non-profit to help homeless veterans

Rachel and Rick Kovach

A Houston County couple says they want to help homeless veterans struggling to get on their feet.

Rachel and Rick Kovach say their own experiences in the military have led to their desire to help veterans who need a hand up, not a hand out.

That's why they're in the process of creating R&R Ranch in Houston County.

For Rachel and Rick, it's been 11 years of love that started with the JSTARS.

The two met while deployed and now are raising their children and working in Houston County.

Rachel is retired Active Duty and remembers how hard it was to adjust.

“When I got out I was like okay wait, I'm not -- what's my purpose? I don't know where am I going, I don't put my uniform on anymore. I thought I was going to be a lifer when I joined the military. That was just my plan. So, it hits close to home,” Rachel said.

And that's why the idea of R & R Ranch came to them.

“We've been trying to help homeless vets for a while, and we've been looking for some place to volunteer our time, and we were on a road trip and all of a sudden it was like 'Bing!' there it was,” Rachel said.

Her husband, Rick, is still full-time with the Georgia Air National Guard at Robins.

They’re hoping to help people like Jim Lawhon. Lawhon was in the Army National Guard for five years in the 60s, but fell on hard times recently.

He lost his job, was unable to live on social security, and at one point sleeping in his car.

“I accept full responsibility for my being here, but I can promise you I'm not going to be here long,” Lawhon said.

The VECTR Center has helped get him back on his feet and in temporary shelter housing, but also likes the idea of a spot for homeless veterans.

“It would be tremendous,” he said.

The Kovachs want to purchase 100 acres of farmland in Houston County and put tiny homes on the property for those veterans.

They'd be able to work with farm animals, get counseling, and job training.

Rick says the center would have a community center with a kitchen, rec room, counseling rooms, and employee offices.

The homes for veterans would not have kitchens, so they’d have to come to the community center and interact with each other and the staff.

“Anybody who wants to come in to get a hand up, a helping hand, to get back out on their own, that's what it's for,” Rick said.

The Kovachs have filed their incorporation paperwork for R&R Ranch with the state of Georgia. After that, they’ll go to the IRS to make it a non-profit.

On Saturday, they’ll host their first fundraiser at Perry Computer Services from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be bouncy houses, food, and arts and crafts. All the money will go towards the ranch project, according to the Kovachs.

Anyone interested in donating can get in contact with them through the R&R Ranch Facebook page.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV