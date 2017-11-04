Houston Co. group works to combat homelessness among female veterans

Work is underway to build up the Genesis Joy House, which will be the very first homeless transitional shelter for female veterans in Houston County.

Nicole Butler spoke with one woman who shared her story about being homeless and how giving back to those in need is helping rebuild her life.

Jennifer Lang works alongside other volunteers as she helps build up the Genesis Joy House.

Its mission is one that hits close to home, with Lang going through an extended period of homelessness herself.

“There is a guilt that I am somehow responsible for what happened to me. Just being homeless makes you feel less than,” said Lang.

She says it's important to reach out and give people a second chance because it will empower them to take the next step.

That’s where the shelter comes in with its mission of getting homeless female veterans back on their feet.

According to a survey the shelter conducted, there are more than 120 female veterans who are homeless just in Houston County.

So they’re working to fix up three buildings to house up to nine veterans at a time.

“We’re going to be here to support them mentally, physically and emotionally. We want to be able to see them graduate and have a career and their own place,” said Genesis Joy House executive director, Margaret Flowers.

Lang says she also suffers from PTSD, so she knows firsthand the challenges that many of these veterans are struggling to overcome.

“I started finding an excitement that I hadn't felt before and started having a renewed vision for what I was able to give back to the world,” said Lang.

But they aren’t able to do it alone. The Genesis House is looking for more skilled workers to get the job done, building materials, and around $70,000 to meet their goal and have the buildings up and running.

Flowers hopes to have the shelter completed by March of 2018, but with the help of a dozen or so more hands, they hope to have it done even sooner.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV