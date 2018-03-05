Houston Co. looks to hire around 200 teachers

(Photo: gpointstudio, gpointstudio)

Houston County’s teacher recruitment fair is this weekend and the school system says it’s looking to hire around 200 teachers.

A news release from Houston County Schools says the recruitment fair will take place on Saturday, March 10 at Veterans High on Piney Grove Road in Kathleen.

Teacher candidates are asked to arrive before the fair starts at 9 a.m. for check-in and an information session. Doors open at 8 a.m.

Representatives from 38 Houston County school campuses will be there to conduct mini interviews and accept resumes.

The projected salary for a first-year teacher starting in the 2018-19 school year is $38,329 with a bachelor’s degree and $43,899 with a master’s degree.

For more information, call Human Resources at 478-988-6244.

