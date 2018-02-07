Houston Co. man accused of raping two women

A Houston County man is accused of raping two women this week in Twiggs County and Houston County.

A news release from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation in the two counties led to the arrest of 43-year-old William Mulkey.

On Monday, a woman reported she had been sexually assaulted near Westlake Road in Twiggs County. She was left on a rural dirt road and called deputies.

She said she was walking near North Davis Drive and Watson Boulevard in the afternoon when the man offered her a ride to the store.

After accepting the ride, she said the man drove her to the woods in Twiggs County and assaulted her near the Ocmulgee River.

On Tuesday, another woman reported she had been sexually assaulted in north Houston County around 3 a.m.

She told deputies she was walking on North Davis Drive when a man offered her a ride to a nearby store. Instead, she said the man drove past the store and off Highway 247 into the woods where she was physically and sexually assaulted.

She got away from the man and ran to a store where she called 911.

The two agencies identified the suspect as 43-year-old William Lee Mulkey, who owned the truck and matched the description given by the two women.

Tuesday night, investigators received warrants against Mulkey for rape and kidnapping and they took into custody at his home in the 600-block of Westwood Drive.

He’s currently being held without bond and is charged with one count of rape and kidnapping for the alleged assault in Houston County.

Charges are pending for the alleged assault in Twiggs County.

Anyone with information on these cases or on Mulkey should call Cpl. Eric Salter at the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at 478-542-2085 or 478-542-2080.

