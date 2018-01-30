Houston Co. man charged with shooting man in the butt

A Houston County man is in jail after a fight that turned violent over the weekend.
According to a news release from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in for a shooting in the 100-block of Gunsmoke Road around midnight on January 27.
Deputies found the victim, 28-year-old Jordan Evora, in the emergency room of the Medical Center of Houston County with a gunshot wound to the lower right buttock.
The release says an investigation revealed Evora and his girlfriend were having a small party at the home on Gunsmoke Road.
After everyone but 26-year-old Antonio Hogues had left, the two men got into a fight outside the home and at some point Hogues shot Evora.
Hogues turned himself in at the sheriff’s office 8 a.m. Monday and is being held without bond.
He is charged with one count of aggravated assault.
