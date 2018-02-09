Houston Co. parents concerned after recent bus crashes

A Houston County school bus crashed into the back of another car on Friday.

The accident happened around 7:30 Friday morning, according to a Georgia State Patrol news release.

The release says it was determined that the driver was following too closely and the front of the bus hit the back of a Mitsubishi Lance. There were three people in that car.

The bus has 12 occupants and no one was injured.

Two of the occupants of the Mitsubishi were transported to the Perry Hospital with injuries.

This is the third accident involving a Houston County school bus in recent weeks.

“It's nerve-wracking, you don’t know and then especially if the bus is late, then you’re wondering why it's late, is my kid OK,” Murphy Rose said. “That’s always in the back of your mind.”

She says after three recent bus accidents, she's worried again about her first grader Kimberly riding the bus. Her driver had a few problems last year.

“She had a couple of accidents last year, she hit a parked cop car last year, but no one got injured,” Rose said.

Her daughter rides the bus with Sharlie Clay's son, Lucas. She hopes the drivers have her child’s best interest in mind.

“Try to make sure that they are safe and taken care of, and if not, they shouldn’t be driving the school bus,” Clay said.

One thing they both agree on, if these accidents keep happening, they’re going to look for another way to get their children to school.

“I would much rather take her to school and pick her up myself,” Rose said. “If I wasn’t able to because of work, I would feel more comfortable if someone in my family that I know picked her up, rather than taking the chance with the bus.”

We asked Houston County Schools if the drivers in these incidents were suspended, the district says they do not discuss personnel matters.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV