Houston Co. restaurants name dishes after Fromm

Houston County High's Jake Fromm has led the Georgia Bulldogs to an undefeated record so far and folks in his hometown are eating it up.

The Butcher Shop in Warner Robins decided to celebrate by creating the Fromm burger.

With a little help from Jake’s mom, they designed a half-pound patty with his favorite ingredients: Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms and bacon pieces.

“We've had a couple people ask us if they'll be able to run and throw the ball as fast as him after they eat the burgers,” said owner Amy Dean, “We’re just thrilled that we can do this for him and all the tailgaters and the big party this weekend.”

If burgers aren’t your thing, youcan try the Jake Frommboli ay Allen’s Stone Baked Pizzeria in Centerville.

It’s a Stromboli with gator meat – it’s actually beef – and cheese that’s baked until golden brown.

The Bulldogs quarterback will try to avoid being on the menu himself this Saturday when Georgia plays the Florida Gators in Jacksonville.

You can watch Fromm and the bulldogs take on the Florida Gators right here on 13WMAZ this Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

