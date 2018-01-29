Houston Co. school bus overturns, injuries reported

A Houston County school bus with students inside overturned Monday afternoon.

According to Assistant Chief John Wagner with Warner Robins Police, the bus was the only vehicle involved in the accident and it happened on Forest Park Drive near North Pleasant Hill.

He says students were on board and there are injuries, but he can’t go into detail until parents are notified.

This is a developing story, stay tuned to 13WMAZ.com for more information.



