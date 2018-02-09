WMAZ
Houston Co. school bus rear ends another car in the front of Perry Middle School

Erica Bowdre, WMAZ 9:55 AM. EST February 09, 2018

A Houston County school bus crashed into the back of another car on Friday. 

The accident happened around 7:30 Friday morning, according to a Georgia State Patrol news release. 

The release says it was determined that the driver was following too closely and the front of the bus hit the back of a Mitsubishi Lance. There were three people in that car. 

The bus has 12 occupants and no one was injured. 

Two of the occupants of the Mitsubishi were were transported to the Perry Hospital with injuries. 

This is an ongoing investigation. 

