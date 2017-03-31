WMAZ
Houston Co. sheriff's office targeting Ga. 96 speeders

WMAZ 2:33 PM. EDT March 31, 2017

If you're traveling on Highway 96 in Houston County and you typically have a heavy foot, the sheriff's office just did you a favor.

They posted on their Facebook page Friday that they're conducting traffic enforcement on 96 between Peach Blossom Road and Danny Carptner Drive.

"We will be focusing on speed, seat belt, traffic light violations, and distracted driving. Please drive carefully and wear your seat belt," the post states. 

