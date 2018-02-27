Houston Co. student charged after threatening to ‘blow up' Crossroads Center

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

A Houston County 16-year-old was charged with two felonies Tuesday after threats he made against his school.

A release from Warner Robins Police said deputies were contacted by administrators at the Houston County Crossroads Center about a student who threatened to ‘blow up and shoot up the school’ as well as shoot a specific teacher around 1:30 p.m.

The student admitted to the threats and the incident was witnessed by other teachers and students.

Officers took the student into custody and charged him with two counts of making terroristic threats, which is a felony.

The release says the Houston County BO followed up with a call by the principal to parents.



