Houston Co. superintendent addresses recent threats made against schools

Houston County superintendent Mark Scott spoke to media Wednesday about the recent spike in school threats in the district over the course of the last week.

He broadly addressed the three recent threats made against the school that have resulted in teenage students being charged with terroristic threats.

The first happened on Feb. 24 when a 13-year-old girl was charged after threatening to ‘shoot up’ Huntington Middle School on Instagram with a post showing guns, knives and an axe.

The second happened on Feb. 26 when a 13-year-old boy was charged after threatening to ‘shoot up’ Warner Robins Middle School and named a specific teacher.

The third happened on Feb. 27 when a 16-year-old threatened to ‘blow up’ and ‘shoot up’ the Houston County Crossroads Center in front of other teachers and students.

Scott says the board takes every threat seriously and investigates them all.

He said people are responding hyper-sensitively following the Parkland shooting, and that it’s difficult to strike the balance between a passing comment against a legitimate threat, especially in the age of social media.

Scott said that when a potential threat is discovered, the first priority is the safety of students.

He says out of an abundance of caution, law enforcement is notified and safety of the students is determined.

Once that's done, the district's central office is made aware of the issue and parents are notified.

He said kids don’t realize these threats are being taken seriously and he asked that students watch what they say or post.

