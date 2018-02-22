Houston Co. bus driver charged with vehicular homicide in fatal crash

Investigators have charged a Houston County school bus driver with vehicular homicide after a fatal accident in late January.

According to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department, 29-year-old Shalita Harris is charged with one count of vehicular homicide and reckless driving related to the death of Arlana Haynes on January 29.

The news release says she was driving a 2000 Bluebird bus north on Forest Park Drive when she hit the curve too fast and left the road.

When the bus left the road, it rolled over and Haynes was ejected.

Haynes was critically injured at the time of the accident, and died hours later surrounded by family and the first responders that tried to keep her alive.

WMAZ has reached out to Houston County Schools about the arrest.

