Houston County convicted molester appealing to GA Supreme Court

Matthew Caleb Pierce (Photo: O'Donnell, Bernard)

A convicted child molester from Houston County is appealing his conviction to the Georgia State Supreme Court next week.

Pierce's lawyers argue that the trial judge made several errors, including allowing the jury to see a videotaped interview with a witness.

According to the state Supreme Court summary of the case, a Houston County Sheriff's Office investigators interviewed the boy for an hour and a half, and he described being molested by Pierce.

At the trial three years later, the boy testified that he didn't remembering talking to police and didn't remember being molested.

After lunch recess, prosecutors questioned the boy again, and he testified that he remembered giving the statement and that it was true.

Pierce was convicted of multiple counts of child molestation and aggravated child molestation. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison, without parole, followed by probation for the rest of his life.

His lawyers asked for a mistrial in the case based on the use of the victim's statement. He is now appealing both his sentence and the conviction.

The Georgia Supreme Court is scheduled to hear Pierce's case Monday morning in Atlanta.

Pierce owned a Centerville hair salon.

