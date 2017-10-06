Houston County deputies warn parents about 'stranger danger' incident

(Photo: WFAA)

The Houston County Sheriff's Office is warning about a suspicious man approaching children at a morning bus stop.

That's according to a news release posted to the sheriff's office's Facebook page. They say the man told the children they missed the bus and then offered to take them to school. The kids did not get into the car, and the man left.

The suspect is described as a white male with gray hair in a ponytail and goatee. He was driving a gray car.

The sheriff's office wants to remind parents of three ways to protect their children from situations such as this one:

1. Be vigilant about their children's safety

2. Educate children on 'Stranger Danger'

3. Help children make safe choices while traveling to and from school.

Deputies say this appears to be an isolated incident. The case is under investigation.

If you have any information on this case, please call the Houston County Sheriff's Office at 478-542-2085.

