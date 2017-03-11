Houston County goes 'Under the Sea' for special needs prom

As part of Exceptional Children's Month, Houston County Schools held their prom for students with special needs on Friday night.

The theme of this year's prom was Under the Sea and took place at Houston County High School.

Students with special needs from around the county gathered together -- some with dates for a fun night of dancing.

Casey Bryant, who came to the prom as a date, says the event helps special needs students feel extraordinary.

Exceptional Children's Month is a nationwide event that helps educate the public about capabilities of students with special needs.

