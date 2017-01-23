Houston County group counts the homeless

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Monday night, volunteers in Houston County gathered to take a head count of the homeless population.

Volunteers met at the Flint Energies building on Russell Parkway where they were split up into 21 different teams and sent to different areas of the county.

Over 100 volunteers were given blankets, bags of toiletries, and snacks, and surveys to hand out to the homeless.

Belinda Russell is the Chairwoman of The Houston County Human Needs Coalition, the organization that helped organize the headcount. She says homelessness is a problem in her county.

"It's not been counted before. We don't know what the true count is, but we do know that at any given moment, you can see people on the side of the road in Houston County, and we feel like it's important enough to reach out and find out," said Russell.

Russell says the headcount was part of a movement from the National Alliance to End Homelessness, bringing attention to the ongoing problem.

She says other volunteer groups across the country were also participating in counting homeless populations.

(© 2017 WMAZ)