Houston County NAACP holds annual MLK march

People in Houston County also honored Dr. King by holding its annual Martin Luther King service in Perry.

Hundreds gathered at New Hope Baptist Church to celebrate King's life.

Groups danced and performed skits on voting rights and bullying.

Rutha Jackson with the Houston NAACP says it's amazing to see young people getting involved with the Celebration.





"We want our young people to know that they have a valuable history, that they have substance in that history, and that they can move forward because of that history," says Jackson.

After the service, the congregation marched along the streets of Perry.

Jackson says she hopes that people see a sense of unity.

She also says the march helps them to remember King and the struggle they face to this day.

