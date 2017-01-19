Houston County parents: Pre-K registration is coming up

Houston County parents, if you have a 4-year-old or a child who will be four by September 1, listen up! Pre-K registration starts on February 27. If you're planning on entering the lottery, Madison Cavalchire has what you need to know.

Chaley Clark says her 4-year-old, Kinley, is already going to school a few days a week at a church program.

"I think she's totally ready," Clark said. "She's very outgoing, she loves school, she loves the environment of school."

That's why this mom's ready for her daughter to transition to a full-time Pre-K program.

"It would be nice if she went ahead and got in and got acclimated with the school," Clark said.

Clark's entering Kinley into the Houston County lottery. She's hoping she'll get in to the school she's zoned for, Matt Arthur Elementary.

"There are about a little over 1,000 slots available, and there's usually between 1,300 and 1,400 applicants," said Houston County Special Programs Coordinator, Blanche Lamb.

Lamb says your child is zoned for one of 20 schools.

"When we have a program that does not fill all of its slots, we do open up that availability to the public, to the other applicants, and parents then must provide their own transportation," Lamb said.

Eagle Springs Elementary Pre-K teacher Staci Pittman says Pre-K curriculum prepares a child for a school setting.

"Following rules in the classroom, getting used to playing with other children, so it's a lot of social things that we do, getting them ready for Kindergarten," Pittman says.

That's one reason why Clark says she wants her daughter in a full-time, public Pre-K program.

"I just think public school is going to benefit Kinley," Clark said. "Just being her mom and knowing her personality and stuff, I just think she'll thrive with the social aspect of it."

Registration dates are February 27 though March 24, depending on your school zone. Parents, register at the Central Registration Office in Warner Robins. Make sure you bring your ID, your child's birth certificate, proof of residency, and your Social Security card.

For Pre-K details in other counties, contact your local board of education.







(© 2017 WMAZ)