Houston County parents sound off on fatal bus crash

Several Houston County parents told us that Forest Park Drive, the road on which a bus crash took the life of a 6-year-old girl, can be a dangerous road for many reasons. Yvonne Thomas talked to them and took a closer look at the crash site.

“It's always a fear of mine,” said Eva Marie Villacruz. Millions of parents send their kids on the school bus each weekday, hoping their children will arrive safely and come home on time. But after a bus ride home took the life of 6-year-old Alana Haynes Monday, some parents said their fears seem even more real. “This is a parent’s worst nightmare,” said Cam MacDonald. “The first thing I thought about was my son. That's our neighborhood.”

From looking at the evidence markers on scene, it looks like the bus was traveling down the hill, ran off the road, and plowed into some trees. “It is a very, very sharp curve and you have to be cautious driving through there,” said MacDonald. “You have to really be cautious, especially when both lanes are in use,” said Villacruz.

After the deadly crash, some parents believe there should be improvements in bus safety. “I think there should be seat belts because I think there's more advantages to having seat belts than not,” said MacDonald.

At the end of every school day, each parent wants the same thing -- for their child to come home safe and sound.

Warner Robins Police are still investigating what caused the crash. The speed limit for that curve on Forest Park Drive is 15 miles per hour.

