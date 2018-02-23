Houston County school bus backs into Houston Co. truck

A Houston County school bus carrying Warner Robins High School students got into an accident on Watson Blvd. near Commercial Circle on Friday afternoon.

There was commotion that distracted the bus driver as she was pulling onto Watson Blvd., according to Warner Robins assistant police chief John Wagner.

Wagner says she started to back up to get out of traffic and hit the Houston County Board of Education truck.The truck had come to assist the bus driver with the commotion.

During the commotion, the two kids involved jumped off the bus. One student exited through the front and the other from the back.

The only complaint of injury was a student with a jammed thumb.

Wagner says the two kids involved in the commotion will face potential discipline through the school.

